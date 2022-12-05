Gisele Bündchen Sends Love To Tom Brady On Their Daughter's First Birthday Since Divorce

Gisele Bündchen Sends Love To Tom Brady On Their Daughter's First Birthday Since Divorce
Exes Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are doing their best to keep things amicable after their divorce. In October, the supermodel officially filed for divorce from Brady, citing an "irretrievably broken" marriage, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The filing was uncontested by Brady and quickly finalized by a judge the same month.
In a statement, Bündchen wrote, "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve." Brady expressed the same sentiment in a statement of his own: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every say. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," (via TMZ).
Bündchen and Brady share two children, Benjamin and Vivian, per Us Weekly. The NFL quarterback also has a son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan, whom Bündchen has welcomed with open arms. "I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life," she shared in the past. Now, Bündchen and Brady are showing the world that they're winning at co-parenting in a sweet Instagram post.
Gisele Bündchen likes Tom Brady's tribute to their daughter Vivian
Tom Brady posted a sweet birthday shout-out to his and Gisele Bündchen's daughter Vivian on Instagram. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you," he shared. Bünchen replied with a simple heart emoji, showing that the two exes are keeping things civil following the news of their divorce.
Page Six reported that the couple allegedly started having trouble following Brady's decision to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement. A source told the publication, "There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind." Despite their troubles, Bündchen has remained publicly supportive of Brady. In August, she posted a touching tribute for his birthday.
"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!" she wrote on Instagram. Bündchen also gave her stepson Jack a birthday cheer two weeks later. "Happy birthday sweetest Jack!! 15 looks great on you I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo," she wrote. If only all celebrity divorces could be this amicable!