Gisele Bündchen Sends Love To Tom Brady On Their Daughter's First Birthday Since Divorce

Exes Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are doing their best to keep things amicable after their divorce. In October, the supermodel officially filed for divorce from Brady, citing an "irretrievably broken" marriage, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The filing was uncontested by Brady and quickly finalized by a judge the same month.

In a statement, Bündchen wrote, "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve." Brady expressed the same sentiment in a statement of his own: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every say. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," (via TMZ).

Bündchen and Brady share two children, Benjamin and Vivian, per Us Weekly. The NFL quarterback also has a son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan, whom Bündchen has welcomed with open arms. "I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life," she shared in the past. Now, Bündchen and Brady are showing the world that they're winning at co-parenting in a sweet Instagram post.