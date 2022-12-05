The Drama Between Jesse James And His Current Wife Heats Up Amid Cheating Allegations
Jesse James has found himself in the middle of another cheating accusation after his wife, Bonnie Rotten, accused him of being unfaithful. Rotten made the shocking allegation in a post to her Instagram Story, alongside an ultrasound of her unborn child. "Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I'm pregnant," Rotten wrote (via Page Six).
Shortly after, James took to his own social media page to declare his innocence. "Please know. I've never thought about cheating on you," the television personality exclaimed. "I've never tried to cheat on you. I've never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever." James did admit to texting one of his ex-girlfriends amid a recent argument he had with Rotten, but suggested that he would refrain from further contact. "I unfollowed her and won't contact again," he added.
James — who previously dated Sandra Bullock and Kat Von D – saw his previous relationships end after his infidelities were made public. However, Rotten appears to be more forgiving of James' transgressions.
Jesse James' wife filed for divorce but called it off
In June, Jesse James got married to former adult film star, Bonnie Rotten, in a cozy backyard ceremony. Their marriage — a fifth for the "Monster Garage" host — has since been riddled with cheating allegations. Days after blasting her husband online, Rotten officially filed for divorce. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, the divorce petition was filed one day after the couple's explosive Instagram debacle and James' subsequent apologies.
However, shortly after submitting the documents, Rotten seemingly had a change of heart. In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Rotten explained that she acted out of frustration. "I mistakenly posted my private business between my husband and I on social media," Rotten wrote. "Yes I filed for divorce ... the next day I filed a non suit to stop the divorce." She went on to suggest that their quarrel was "blown out of proportion," and was further exacerbated by the resulting media coverage.
For his part, James has since edited the caption on Instagram that initially read, "I'm sorry we got into a fight ... [I] didn't do anything to make the situation better. It was out of line and childish and immature." The mechanic has not further commented on the scandal.