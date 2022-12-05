The Drama Between Jesse James And His Current Wife Heats Up Amid Cheating Allegations

Jesse James has found himself in the middle of another cheating accusation after his wife, Bonnie Rotten, accused him of being unfaithful. Rotten made the shocking allegation in a post to her Instagram Story, alongside an ultrasound of her unborn child. "Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I'm pregnant," Rotten wrote (via Page Six).

Shortly after, James took to his own social media page to declare his innocence. "Please know. I've never thought about cheating on you," the television personality exclaimed. "I've never tried to cheat on you. I've never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever." James did admit to texting one of his ex-girlfriends amid a recent argument he had with Rotten, but suggested that he would refrain from further contact. "I unfollowed her and won't contact again," he added.

James — who previously dated Sandra Bullock and Kat Von D – saw his previous relationships end after his infidelities were made public. However, Rotten appears to be more forgiving of James' transgressions.