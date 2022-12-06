John Travolta Gets Raw In His Tribute To Kirstie Alley
Actor Kirstie Alley, best known for her work on "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet," has died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 71. Her kids, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed her passing in a statement on Instagram on December 5, remembering Alley as an "incredible, fierce, and loving mother." They added, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they said.
Alley got her breakthrough playing Rebecca Howe in "Cheers" from 1987 to 1993. The role earned her a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy series, per IMDb. She also starred in other projects like "David's Mother" and "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan." Moreover, Alley played John Travolta's leading lady in the romantic comedy "Look Who's Talking" in 1989, which had two sequels, "Look Who's Talking Too" and "Look Who's Talking Now" in the '90s. Most recently, she appeared in the 2020 Lifetime movie "You Can't Take My Daughter" as Suzanne. However, her career had unfortunately begun to fizzle out towards the end of her life.
Following the announcement of her death, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues of Alley on social media, including Travolta, who shared a loving message for his late co-star on Instagram.
John Travolta will always remember Kirstie Alley
John Travolta posted a brief but touching tribute to Kirstie Alley in the wake of her death. Sharing a throwback photo of him and Alley, Travolta reflected on the bond he had with his "Look Who's Talking" co-star. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he shared. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again." Kirstie previously revealed just how much Travolta meant to her while on "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." in 2018, admitting that she developed feelings for him during their time working together (per People). In fact, she considered Travolta to be "the greatest love of my life."
In a 2020 interview on "The Talk," Alley said she and Travolta were open to doing another "Look Who's Talking" sequel. "John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it's funny that we're the grandparents. Our kids will be ugly so that we'll still be the stars, but the grandkids can be really cute," she said (per People). "We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don't know if it's with us or without us." At the time, a reboot of the film was reported to be in the works, with Deadline reporting that Jeremy Garelick of "The Wedding Ringer" would write and direct the project. With Alley gone, time will only tell how this project will move forward, if at all.