John Travolta Gets Raw In His Tribute To Kirstie Alley

Actor Kirstie Alley, best known for her work on "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet," has died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 71. Her kids, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed her passing in a statement on Instagram on December 5, remembering Alley as an "incredible, fierce, and loving mother." They added, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," they said.

Alley got her breakthrough playing Rebecca Howe in "Cheers" from 1987 to 1993. The role earned her a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy series, per IMDb. She also starred in other projects like "David's Mother" and "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan." Moreover, Alley played John Travolta's leading lady in the romantic comedy "Look Who's Talking" in 1989, which had two sequels, "Look Who's Talking Too" and "Look Who's Talking Now" in the '90s. Most recently, she appeared in the 2020 Lifetime movie "You Can't Take My Daughter" as Suzanne. However, her career had unfortunately begun to fizzle out towards the end of her life.

Following the announcement of her death, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues of Alley on social media, including Travolta, who shared a loving message for his late co-star on Instagram.