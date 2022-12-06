Kirstie Alley's Tumultuous Relationship With Maksim Chmerkovskiy Explained

Maksim Chmerkovskiy doesn't appear to be harboring any ill will toward Kirstie Alley, the "Cheers" star who died on December 5, 2022, after privately living with cancer for a short time.

While they had a falling out years ago, the professional dancer shared a touching tribute to Alley after her children, True and Lillie Parker, announced her death on social media. "We haven't spoken lately and I'll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest," he wrote to his former "Dancing with the Stars" partner on Instagram. "You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of the brightest moments of my personal and professional life." Chmerkovskiy acknowledged that their relationship was a "wild roller coaster" but only had positive things to say about his late friend in the wake of her death at age 71. He wrote, "I thought you'd be around forever... Thank you for everything. I love you Kirstie Alley."

At a time, it appeared that the bond Chmerkovskiy formed with Alley was unbreakable. However, their relationship changed when the dancer became friends with Alley's archenemy, Leah Remini.