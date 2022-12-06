How Gwen Stefani Really Feels About Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice

Blake Shelton dropped a bombshell in October when he announced he'd be leaving "The Voice" after 23 seasons. The country star has been the only judge to appear on every single season of the NBC singing competition since it first began in 2011, but admitted, after much thought, that it was time to retire from his red spinning chair. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns," he said in a statement, per NBC News, thanking all those who have been a part of the show.

A few weeks later, Shelton's co-star and wife Gwen Stefani shed a little more light on his decision to wave goodbye, admitting to Extra in November that she thinks her husband's decision came from him wanting to cut down his busy schedule a little. "I think he just wants more time. I don't know if people realize he's doing two seasons a year, in between that he's touring," she shared. "So, he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point, they overlap. It's a lot of brain power," Stefani added, noting the "God's Country" star wants to spend more time at his ranch in Oklahoma and more time with her and her children.

And now? The former No Doubt singer is revealing how she really feels about her man stepping away.