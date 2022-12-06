How Gwen Stefani Really Feels About Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice
Blake Shelton dropped a bombshell in October when he announced he'd be leaving "The Voice" after 23 seasons. The country star has been the only judge to appear on every single season of the NBC singing competition since it first began in 2011, but admitted, after much thought, that it was time to retire from his red spinning chair. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns," he said in a statement, per NBC News, thanking all those who have been a part of the show.
A few weeks later, Shelton's co-star and wife Gwen Stefani shed a little more light on his decision to wave goodbye, admitting to Extra in November that she thinks her husband's decision came from him wanting to cut down his busy schedule a little. "I think he just wants more time. I don't know if people realize he's doing two seasons a year, in between that he's touring," she shared. "So, he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point, they overlap. It's a lot of brain power," Stefani added, noting the "God's Country" star wants to spend more time at his ranch in Oklahoma and more time with her and her children.
And now? The former No Doubt singer is revealing how she really feels about her man stepping away.
Gwen Stefani thinks Blake Shelton leaving The Voice 'sucks'
Gwen Stefani got a little emotional as she addressed Season 23 of "The Voice" being Blake Shelton's last, admitting to Entertainment Tonight she wasn't happy to see her husband go, despite his plans to spend more time at home. "It's just been a really amazing season, too short. It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks," she shared as the competition headed into the semi-final stages.
It's not yet clear who will be making up the coaching panel for Season 24 and if Stefani will be back again, though she had nothing but sweet things to say about the show. "It's been one of the most fun things I've ever done," she said, admitting she never thought she'd do a show like "The Voice." "I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it's super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine."
But while we wait and see who steps into Shelton's shoes, the coaches have a few ideas. John Legend told "Extra" in November that he wanted another country artist to take the vacant seat and pitched Carrie Underwood for the role, while Shelton revealed on Twitter on December 2 he wanted a different country star in the form of Neal McCoy.