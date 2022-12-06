Man Behind Brutal Attack On Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced To Prison

Back in February 2021, Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot near Sunset Boulevard while walking the pop star's French bulldogs. Now, justice is being served.

You'll likely recall the tragic incident during which Ryan Fischer was walking Asia, Koji, and Gustav when assailants shot him in the chest and stole two pups. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he learned just how serious his injuries were. According to People, his lung collapsed several times and recovery proved to be an uphill battle. "It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn," he shared. "As I was being wheeled into surgery, I finally accepted my recovery had become anything but a straight line."

Just two days after the attack, Gaga's dogs were found as a woman brought them to a Los Angeles police station, per AP News. Then, in April 2021, five individuals were arrested, per Entertainment Tonight, including three who were accused of perpetrating the attack and two alleged accessories to the attack. They were charged with an array of crimes, including attempted murder and robbery. As the Los Angeles County District Attorney explained at the time, "We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court." Initially, each plead not guilty but that has since changed and we now know one man will be spending decades behind bars.