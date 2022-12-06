Man Behind Brutal Attack On Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced To Prison
Back in February 2021, Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot near Sunset Boulevard while walking the pop star's French bulldogs. Now, justice is being served.
You'll likely recall the tragic incident during which Ryan Fischer was walking Asia, Koji, and Gustav when assailants shot him in the chest and stole two pups. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he learned just how serious his injuries were. According to People, his lung collapsed several times and recovery proved to be an uphill battle. "It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn," he shared. "As I was being wheeled into surgery, I finally accepted my recovery had become anything but a straight line."
Just two days after the attack, Gaga's dogs were found as a woman brought them to a Los Angeles police station, per AP News. Then, in April 2021, five individuals were arrested, per Entertainment Tonight, including three who were accused of perpetrating the attack and two alleged accessories to the attack. They were charged with an array of crimes, including attempted murder and robbery. As the Los Angeles County District Attorney explained at the time, "We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court." Initially, each plead not guilty but that has since changed and we now know one man will be spending decades behind bars.
One of Lady Gaga's dognappers received a hefty sentence
It's been nearly two years since Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, suffered that brutal attack but he was vindicated on December 5. James Howard Jackson, the man who shot Fischer, accepted a plea deal and pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, per AP News. The 21-year-old was then sentenced to 21 years in prison — but not before Fischer delivered a powerful impact statement, which he's since shared on Instagram. Addressing his attacker directly, he began, "You shot me and left me to die, and both of our lives have changed forever." He then shared how he often relives that fateful day and how difficult it's been to cope with the pain and trauma of fighting for his life. However, the most poignant moment came when he forgave Jackson and everyone involved. "I know I can't completely move on from the night you shot me until I said those words to you," he reasoned.
In the end, investigators concluded that Jackson and the other assailants were unaware that the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga. Rather, they were looking to steal any French bulldogs because of their high value. As for the sentencing of the other attackers, AP reports that Harold White pleaded no contest to one count of ex-convict in possession of a gun (also on December 5) and will be sentenced next year. Meanwhile, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley previously pleaded no contest to robbery. As for the trial surrounding Jennifer McBride, i.e. the person who returned the dogs, that's ongoing.