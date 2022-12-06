TJ Holmes Reportedly Did More Than Canoodle With Just Amy Robach

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach made national headlines on November 30 after Daily Mail published an article uncovering their six-month affair. The outlet leaked photos of the "Good Morning America" co-hosts leaving each other's apartments, hanging out a local bar, and even caught the two on a weekend getaway in Upstate New York. The news of their affair came as a surprise because both anchors are married and have been with their respective spouses for more than a decade.

According to Stylecaster, Robach and Andrew Shue tied the knot in 2010 and together raise a blended family of five children from their previous relationships. Holmes has also been marred to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, since 2010. "They were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret," an insider told Page Six. "The producers at 'GMA' are shocked to hear they are having an affair."

The journalists have been open about their friendship over the years and Robach was thrilled to find out Holmes would be joining as her co-host back in 2020. "[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair," she said during an interview with People. "You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."

Despite their on-air chemistry, Holmes' affair with Robach wasn't his first rodeo.