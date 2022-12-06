TJ Holmes Reportedly Did More Than Canoodle With Just Amy Robach
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach made national headlines on November 30 after Daily Mail published an article uncovering their six-month affair. The outlet leaked photos of the "Good Morning America" co-hosts leaving each other's apartments, hanging out a local bar, and even caught the two on a weekend getaway in Upstate New York. The news of their affair came as a surprise because both anchors are married and have been with their respective spouses for more than a decade.
According to Stylecaster, Robach and Andrew Shue tied the knot in 2010 and together raise a blended family of five children from their previous relationships. Holmes has also been marred to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, since 2010. "They were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret," an insider told Page Six. "The producers at 'GMA' are shocked to hear they are having an affair."
The journalists have been open about their friendship over the years and Robach was thrilled to find out Holmes would be joining as her co-host back in 2020. "[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair," she said during an interview with People. "You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."
Despite their on-air chemistry, Holmes' affair with Robach wasn't his first rodeo.
TJ Holmes had an alleged affair with several of his colleagues
It appears TJ Holmes has a thing for his co-workers. According to Page Six, the "Good Morning America" co-host was previously involved in an alleged affair that spanned over three years with producer Natasha Singh. Their relationship began in 2016 and his wife Marilee Fiebig allegedly found out about their budding romance in 2019 after uncovering several alarming emails. In addition to his affair with Singh, others sources have revealed to the outlet that Holmes was reportedly seeing another colleague during his time at ABC.
Holmes and Robach appeared on-air just hours after their affair was revealed, however they were eventually pulled from the show so that the network could reevaluate what steps to take in light of the news. Although their relationship was consensual and the pair didn't necessarily break any rules, ABC News' President Kim Godwin told employees the alleged affair has caused "internal distraction" and as a result took matters into her own hands for the betterment of the company. "I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out," Godwin said on a call, via Fox News.
Sources have also revealed to ET that Holmes and Robach both cut ties with their spouses prior to their relationship. And, although neither have publicly addressed the situation, Robach's husband Andrew Shue seemingly erased all traces of his estranged wife on his Instagram account.