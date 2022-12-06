A Resurfaced GMA Interview Shows Amy Robach Alluding To Affair Drama

"Good Morning America" fans are having a field day finding clues to co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged ongoing affair. After the Daily Mail caught the "GMA" anchors getting cozy in New York City and Holmes with his hand on Robach's behind, viewers have been scouring the morning show to decipher their on-air chemistry.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, after news broke of their alleged affair, Robach and Holmes returned to the set of "GMA" and they caught "signs" that the two had eyes for each other. Robach spoke about actor Will Smith's upcoming movie and how he could still be in the running for an Oscar after he famously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. "They say timing is everything," Robach quipped while looking at Holmes. Twitter users called the moment "awkward" and "telling."

Another Twitter user shared a past clip of Robach and Holmes laughing over her wearing a white dress and joking about it looking bridal. "Look, if anybody speaks purity on this set, it's this one," he cracked, pointing at his co-anchor. Robach crumpled up a piece of paper and threw it at Holmes while laughing. "This didn't age well," the fan tweeted. In yet another "GMA" segment, a fan caught Robach making a joke that seemed to allude to her supposed affair with Holmes.