Grayson Chrisley Speaks Out Following His Serious Car Accident
It's safe to say that the famous Chrisley family has had a rough go of it recently.
On November 21, "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, for tax evasion and fraud crimes, as reported by CNN. "Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," the couple's attorney Alex Little revealed in a statement.
But as it turns out, the sentencing wasn't the only reason the patriarch and matriarch were reeling. Only days prior, their youngest son, Grayson Chrisley, had been involved in a harrowing car crash. "I remember looking at Grayson on that stretcher ... and all I could think of was, 'Thank you, God,' because he's alive and crying," Todd revealed on an episode of the couple's podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." But now Grayson is finally speaking out about the severe car accident...
Grayson Chrisley says the other driver was to blame
The youngest child of the Chrisley fam, Grayson Chrisley, wants everyone to know he is not to blame for his serious car accident.
As reported by TMZ, on November 19, Grayson was traveling in Nashville on I-65 in his Ford F-150 truck when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle. Still, at the top of the December 6 episode of Savannah Chrisley's "Unlocked" podcast, Grayson argued that the other driver was actually at fault for the crash. "I do want to touch on... everybody saw that you got into a car accident because somebody sold photos to a tabloid... welcome to our life," Savannah began before her little bro interjected. "Even though it was that guy's fault," Grayson declared matter-of-factly.
Putting all blame aside, however, Grayson was adamant that he was "fine" following the harrowing incident. In fact, he was feeling so well that he was back in the gym just a few days later. "I posted that picture of me in the gym. Do you know how many DM's I got, like 'surprised you're not still in the hospital'? I was there for like four hours," he revealed. Alas, he can't say the same for his vehicle. "The truck's not fine," he confessed. It should also be noted that the other driver involved also sustained injuries but refused medical attention.