Grayson Chrisley Speaks Out Following His Serious Car Accident

It's safe to say that the famous Chrisley family has had a rough go of it recently.

On November 21, "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, for tax evasion and fraud crimes, as reported by CNN. "Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions," the couple's attorney Alex Little revealed in a statement.

But as it turns out, the sentencing wasn't the only reason the patriarch and matriarch were reeling. Only days prior, their youngest son, Grayson Chrisley, had been involved in a harrowing car crash. "I remember looking at Grayson on that stretcher ... and all I could think of was, 'Thank you, God,' because he's alive and crying," Todd revealed on an episode of the couple's podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." But now Grayson is finally speaking out about the severe car accident...