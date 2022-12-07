Keke Palmer Puts Trolls In Their Place After Receiving Hate On Makeup-Free Video

Through a series of candid Instagram selfies, Keke Palmer opened up to fans in early December about her struggle with facial acne. Discovering later in life that the cause was Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), Palmer offered words of solidarity to followers in the same boat. "My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING," the former Nickelodeon star wrote. In her myriad attempts to salvage her skin, Palmer shared that she switched up her diet, increased her water intake, and tried prescription medication Accutane not once, but twice. With no solution panning out for her, she confessed, "My skin has made me sad many nights, but I do not give up on myself."

Indeed, in an Instagram makeup tutorial three days later, the "Nope" star shared her personal tips and tricks to covering up her breakouts. With her face bare and unfiltered, Palmer took followers step-by-step through her routine, even sharing exact products used. Some commenters, however, chose to troll the actor over the appearance of her skin. Never shy to stand her ground, Palmer quickly shut her haters down.