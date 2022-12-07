Keke Palmer Puts Trolls In Their Place After Receiving Hate On Makeup-Free Video
Through a series of candid Instagram selfies, Keke Palmer opened up to fans in early December about her struggle with facial acne. Discovering later in life that the cause was Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), Palmer offered words of solidarity to followers in the same boat. "My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING," the former Nickelodeon star wrote. In her myriad attempts to salvage her skin, Palmer shared that she switched up her diet, increased her water intake, and tried prescription medication Accutane not once, but twice. With no solution panning out for her, she confessed, "My skin has made me sad many nights, but I do not give up on myself."
Indeed, in an Instagram makeup tutorial three days later, the "Nope" star shared her personal tips and tricks to covering up her breakouts. With her face bare and unfiltered, Palmer took followers step-by-step through her routine, even sharing exact products used. Some commenters, however, chose to troll the actor over the appearance of her skin. Never shy to stand her ground, Palmer quickly shut her haters down.
Keke Palmer had perfect response for appearance-shaming trolls
Keke Palmer remains unbothered by online hate. After seeing comments calling her "ugly" in her recent makeup-free Instagram video, Palmer retorted in a December 6 tweet that "makeup isn't real." As Palmer summarized, "I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like." In a follow-up tweet, she noted just how healthy her self-esteem was by quipping, "I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it... it's insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me."
The Emmy-winner had only good intentions when she shared, via her December 4 "extreme acne makeup coverage tutorial," her process of covering up breakouts. With her beauty tips derived from a lifetime of "dealing with acne and struggling with makeup," Palmer reassuringly told fans facing the same ordeal, "I don't think there's any shame in it."
Palmer also observed, in another tweet, that people's prioritization of their online image over their personal lives was "devastatingly disproportionate." For the 27-year-old actor, her offline life certainly has plenty of beauty, especially with her recent pregnancy news. During her December 5 "Saturday Night Live" monologue, Palmer showcased her baby bump for the first time, excitedly declaring, "Honestly this has been the biggest blessing — I'm gonna be a mom!"