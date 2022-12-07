Bravo Fans Spill Which Real Housewives Franchise Show They're Totally Over - Exclusive Survey

The "Real Housewives" franchise has been one of the most popular reality television shows, but some fans are starting to get tired of it. According to IMDb, "The Real Housewives of D.C." — which only lasted one season — had an overall rating of 2.5 out of 10. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" has the highest rating out of the franchise's shows, but still only achieved a 6.1 out of 10.

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" had a controversial fifth season which led to its downfall. In 2021, a spokesperson at Bravo told Variety, "There are currently no plans to bring 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided." The show, however, isn't fully canceled, as streaming services such as Peacock have the ability to pick up the show and continue it if they desire to. Meanwhile, the "Real Housewives of New York City" reboot has run into some problems while filming.

In October 2021, former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd spoke out about her thoughts on the franchise's popularity. "I think these shows are coming to an end, let's just be honest," she told Us Weekly. She mentioned that the tells include producing special episodes such as "Ultimate Girls Trip" and bringing back previous alumni. "It's getting stale," she added. "It's the same thing over and over again." Dodd may be right, as some Nicki Swift readers seem to agree that they're getting tired of the shows.