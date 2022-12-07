Bravo Fans Spill Which Real Housewives Franchise Show They're Totally Over - Exclusive Survey
The "Real Housewives" franchise has been one of the most popular reality television shows, but some fans are starting to get tired of it. According to IMDb, "The Real Housewives of D.C." — which only lasted one season — had an overall rating of 2.5 out of 10. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" has the highest rating out of the franchise's shows, but still only achieved a 6.1 out of 10.
"The Real Housewives of Dallas" had a controversial fifth season which led to its downfall. In 2021, a spokesperson at Bravo told Variety, "There are currently no plans to bring 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided." The show, however, isn't fully canceled, as streaming services such as Peacock have the ability to pick up the show and continue it if they desire to. Meanwhile, the "Real Housewives of New York City" reboot has run into some problems while filming.
In October 2021, former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd spoke out about her thoughts on the franchise's popularity. "I think these shows are coming to an end, let's just be honest," she told Us Weekly. She mentioned that the tells include producing special episodes such as "Ultimate Girls Trip" and bringing back previous alumni. "It's getting stale," she added. "It's the same thing over and over again." Dodd may be right, as some Nicki Swift readers seem to agree that they're getting tired of the shows.
Real Housewives fans are ready for RHOBH to end
Out of the 589 Nicki Swift readers who took our survey, it was determined that fans are most tired of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which raked in 141 votes. According to Screen Rant, fans don't like the boring storylines, particularly those involving Erika Jayne as well as Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff's feud. Other fans believe that the show needs to end in order to allow the other cities to shine. "[Bravo keeps] RHOBH going and that has been a snooze fest for years," a fan said (via The U.S. Sun).
In second place with 128 votes, Bravo fans admitted that they are growing tired of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." The show faced controversy back in 2020 when Kelly Dodd's offensive and controversial statements came to light, per Vice, which led to her firing. The reality television star defended herself by claiming that she was fired for being a "conservative" (via Fox News).
Finally, Nicki Swift readers also agreed that "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" should end soon, receiving 95 votes. According to AceShowbiz, fans are upset over the departures of Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, and NeNe Leakes. Furthermore, Leakes filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, per NBC News. The lawsuit claimed that Kim Zolciak-Biermann "perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African-Americans" when she made a comment about eating chicken with Leakes in the first season of the show.