Teresa Giudice Explains Wearing Balenciaga After Their Controversial Campaign

Two weeks after fans called her out for wearing Balenciaga, Teresa Giudice addressed her faux-pas in her podcast "Namaste B$tches." The housewife explained that she didn't know about the Balenciaga controversy because she was vacationing in Paris. "Usually when I go on vacation, I check out of social media completely, so I had no idea. So I brought a sweater that I totally forgot that I had from like last year, and never wore it. And I brought it because I heard it was chilly there in Paris."

Giudice went on to say that her husband, Luis Ruelas, posted a picture on Instagram of her wearing the Balenciaga sweater and soon received a host of negative feedback slamming her for supporting the brand. "He was reading the comments and he's like, 'Babe, something happened to Balenciaga,' and I'm like, 'Really? What?' So I had no idea and then I guess Luis looked more into it and he took it down. He didn't feel comfortable with it being up and I was fine with it." She then apologized on the podcast for wearing the label and chalked it up to being "checked out" from the rest of the world.

Since their campaign, Balenciaga has issued an apology, but many celebrities are still boycotting the brand, per Us Weekly. It remains to be seen if the fashion label will recover from its latest scandal.