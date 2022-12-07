Kyle Richards Addresses RHOBH Pause Rumors After Her Tumultuous Season

For a long time, fans knew Vicki Gunvalson as the "OG of the OC." If that's the case, then there's no doubt that Kyle Richards is the "OG of Beverly Hills." The mother of four has starred in the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since its freshman season in 2010, and she's currently the longest-running cast member of the series. Over the years, there has been plenty of drama for the reality star, and there's no doubt that the show's most recent season was one of the most tumultuous yet.

One of Season 12's biggest storylines proved to be the rocky relationship between Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton. As fans know, the siblings have gone through many ups and downs over the years, but fans saw a lot more drama between them this past season. Richards has spoken about their sisterly dynamic on many occasions, including in October, where she told Page Six she wishes she would not have had her sisters join her on the series. "It was really bad for me. It was very emotionally draining," she said of the reunion, adding that she would "rather watch 'The Exorcist' on repeat" than have to sit through the reunion again. "My most difficult reunions were [Seasons] 5 and 12. No coincidence there," she added, one of which she sparred with sis Kim Richards and the other with Hilton.

So, does all the drama mean the show could be on hiatus?