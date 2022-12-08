Grey's Anatomy Writer Apologizes After Alarming Lies Get Exposed

"Grey's Anatomy" writer Elisabeth Finch has finally come clean about a litany of lies she spread during her tenure on the long-running medical drama.

It was in March 2022 that Finch was first exposed to have woven a web of fabricated medical — and personal — stories that were often incorporated into the show. According to a report published by The Ankler, the disgraced writer exaggerated her medical history, claiming that she had a rough bout with a rare form of bone cancer, lost a kidney, had part of her leg removed, and had been on the receiving end of verbal and sexual abuse from the director of "The Vampire Diaries," a show she also worked on as a writer. Finch also claimed to have helped clean up the body of a friend who was a victim of the 2018 Tree of Life Synagogue hate crime, as well as having through abortion to save her life.

Following the exposé about Finch, she was placed on administrative leave by Disney Television Studios. "As hard as it is to take some time away right now, I know it is more important that I focus on my own family and my health," she said in a statement at the time (via Vulture). "I'm immensely grateful to Disney, ABC, and Shondaland for allowing me to do so and for supporting me through this very difficult time."

According to reports, Finch has already made her dramatic exit from "Grey's Anatomy." Now, she's apologizing for her alarming lies.