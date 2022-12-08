Prince Harry Makes Telling Admission About Who Really Raised Him

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, are growing up in a much different environment from the one their father was raised in.

As kids, Harry and his brother, William, Prince of Wales, roamed the halls of palaces and were given lessons in proper royal protocol, according to the book "Diana and Jackie: Maidens, Mothers, Myths." A world away from the U.K., Lilibet and Archie are living in a more relaxed atmosphere. Meghan and Harry reportedly wanted their kids to have a more conventional upbringing, so they moved to sunny Montecito, California. "They were craving a smaller community and a slower pace," an insider told People.

Stepping down as senior royals also seemingly helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex be as present as possible in their children's lives. On her podcast, "Archetypes," Meghan paints an idyllic picture of Harry helping her get Archie ready for school before she cooks breakfast for the family. But she also confesses that their mornings at home with two kids are rather hectic, something many parents can relate to.

Harry opens up about his royal upbringing and how he's bringing up his own children in the Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Megan." The Duke of Sussex drops plenty of bombshells, and his remarks about who raised him during his young adult years will be sure to rattle the royal family.