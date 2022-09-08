Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Kids Could See Change In Their Royal Titles After Queen's Death

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in history, died at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, having spent 70 years on the throne. While her death will usher in a period of national mourning in the United Kingdom, including a period of time where she will lie in state both in Scotland and at Buckingham Palace, per The Guardian, there are also many other details to consider regarding the greater royal family.

Upon her death, King Charles III was automatically elevated to that rank, and his wife, Camilla, became the queen consort. Along with Charles' rise in rank, his eldest son will now take on Charles' previous titles of Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, both titles that are bestowed upon the heir apparent to the British throne. But, William and his family are not the only ones whose ranks and titles will change: Prince Harry and his family are affected, as well.

According to the 1917 Letters Patent, issued by King George V, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, will now receive the titles of HRH — that is, they are now able to be referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, if their parents so choose. As Charles' second son, Harry's children were not afforded HRH titles according to the 1917 Letters Patent, but the children of the son of the sovereign — which Harry now is — do have the ability to use the titles, a situation that will not change unless Charles issues new Letters Patent.