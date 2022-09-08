William And Catherine Now Officially Have New Royal Titles

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, September 8, that Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96. The monarch, who ruled over the Commonwealth for more than 70 years, will be followed by her son, Charles, whom the Palace began referring to as king immediately upon her death. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," an official statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The queen's death means monumental changes for the royal family. As Charles is now king, his son, Prince William, is the direct heir to the throne, which means his title changes, as well. Prior to Queen Elizabeth's death, when William was third in line for the throne, his official title was Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Upon his father's ascension, William and his wife Catherine have moved up in line and will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall until he one day becomes king, per CNN. According to NDTV, William and Catherine will likely inherit the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, as well.

For now, though, the family will continue focusing on honoring Elizabeth's remarkable life. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," King Charles III said upon Elizabeth's death. "My family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."