Leah Remini Reacts To Kirstie Alley's Death After Years-Long Feud

Leah Remini has discussed the death of Kirstie Alley in a new interview, which comes after a history of public conflict between the two. Their feud began after Remini exited the Church of Scientology back in 2013. At the time, Remini opened up about leaving the church on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." When DeGeneres asked how the "King of Queens" star was doing following this decision, Remini stated, "It's hard, and we've lost friends that can no longer talk to us who are still in the organization ... And these are friends that we've had for dozens of years."

In response, Alley, who had been a dedicated Scientologist since the late '70s, spoke against Remini's claims. "I have hundreds of friends who have entered and left Scientology. You're not shunned or chased. It's bulls***," Alley said in a 2013 "Howard Stern Show" interview. Remini later commented on Alley's remarks when she sat down with Stern in 2015 (via People). " ... I know the policy. I understand that hiding behind, you know, religious bigotry is the route to go," Remini said. The celebs continued to clash through early 2022, as Remini condemned Alley for comments she'd made about Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Twitter. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced via Instagram on December 6 that Alley had died following a brief cancer battle. Remini is now commenting on the passing of the "Cheers" star.