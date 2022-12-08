How Austin Butler Really Feels About Co-Star Timothée Chalamet

Austin Butler is opening about his feelings toward one of his latest costars, actor Timothée Chalamet. In a May 2022 chat with the New York Times, Butler confirmed that he was one of the actors who would be starring in the "Dune" sequel, called "Dune: Part Two." Butler is playing the villain of the movie, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, while Chalamet is set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides.

On November 19, Butler described the "really surreal" emotions he experienced on the first day he began filming the science fiction film. "You feel sort of like a kid in your favorite film. It's like walking on to the set of any film that you admire, like walking onto 'Indiana Jones' or something like that," Butler said to Variety. "Like one of those films that really impact you as a kid, that's how it felt." Butler then added that he's "a fan of every one of those actors in the film." He has since shared his thoughts on Chalamet following the two working together for "Dune: Part Two."