How Austin Butler Really Feels About Co-Star Timothée Chalamet
Austin Butler is opening about his feelings toward one of his latest costars, actor Timothée Chalamet. In a May 2022 chat with the New York Times, Butler confirmed that he was one of the actors who would be starring in the "Dune" sequel, called "Dune: Part Two." Butler is playing the villain of the movie, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, while Chalamet is set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides.
On November 19, Butler described the "really surreal" emotions he experienced on the first day he began filming the science fiction film. "You feel sort of like a kid in your favorite film. It's like walking on to the set of any film that you admire, like walking onto 'Indiana Jones' or something like that," Butler said to Variety. "Like one of those films that really impact you as a kid, that's how it felt." Butler then added that he's "a fan of every one of those actors in the film." He has since shared his thoughts on Chalamet following the two working together for "Dune: Part Two."
Austin Butler says Timothée Chalamet, is 'like a brother' to him
Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet developed a close bond as they collaborated on the "Dune" sequel. On December 8, Butler was a guest on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast and was asked about what it was like to act alongside the "Call Me by Your Name" star. Butler stated that he and Chalamet had not encountered one another before "Dune: Part Two," but they quickly connected upon working side by side. "We bonded immediately. I really love him a lot, and I've been a huge fan of his work," Butler said. "And then, getting to be out there [on set], there weren't a lot of people our age necessarily, so we stuck together."
Following filming together, Butler explained that Chalamet "feels like a brother now." He added, "He's amazing. I really enjoyed my time with him." Chalamet has also publicly spoken about his joy in collaborating with Butler, such as when he praised the performances of his "Dune: Part Two" colleagues. "To be working with Zendaya and Florence [Pugh] is ... what a treat," Chalamet said at the premiere of "Bones and All," (via TikTok). "And Austin Butler, for that matter, too. He did an amazing job." Chalamet additionally predicted that audiences would greatly enjoy the follow-up film, saying, " ... I don't want to jinx it, but I think people are going to be psyched." The highly-anticipated movie featuring these stars is scheduled to debut on November 3, 2023, per Deadline.