Amber Riley's Masked Singer Victory Marks Big Moment For The Glee Star

When Amber Riley won Season 8 of "The Masked Singer" and was revealed as Harp, she made history. Not only had the "Glee" alum won the Golden Mask Trophy for the singing competition, but she had previously won the Mirrorball Trophy on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2013. Speaking about winning both reality show competitions, Riley mentioned how "drive" and "focus" had helped propel her. "I hope that I can be a representation that if you just have all of those things and you really go after your dreams that you can actually achieve them," she told Fox 5 after winning "The Masked Singer."

The singer had come a long way in her career. Riley's big break came when she landed the role of Mercedes on "Glee." Previous to that, she felt her body type had led to her being typecast. "I never wanted to play a character that hated herself. I wanted people to know that those aren't the only roles for people like me, normal girls," Riley said on MTV's "This Is How I Made It" which aired in 2012 (via Marie Claire).

Working on the hit Fox series led to more opportunities for Riley, but also resulted in online body-shaming. Fortunately, appearing on "DWTS" helped Riley ignore the trolls. "'Dancing With the Stars,' honestly, doing that show, really helped me with my confidence," she told Page Six on December 2. Being on "The Masked Singer" also helped Riley in unexpected ways.