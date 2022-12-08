Lindsie Chrisley Voices Her Family's Plans For Niece Chloe Amid Custody Drama

Chloe Chrisley's grandparents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began doting on the little girl for the benefit of their reality show when she was just a baby. Fans of "Chrisley Knows Best" learned that Chloe had been placed in the couple's care because her own parents — Todd's oldest son Kyle Chrisley and Kyle's ex, Angela Johnson — were unable to care for her.

On the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, Kyle revealed that his mental health issues and struggles with addiction caused him to lose custody of his daughter. Johnson initially shared custody of Chloe with Todd and Julie, according to a 2014 Life & Style report. However, two years later, Radar Online reported that the Chrisleys had been awarded full custody of their granddaughter. The outlet obtained a warrant showing that Johnson had been arrested for falsely claiming that Chloe resided with her in a Medicaid assistance application.

Todd and Julie later found themselves in serious legal trouble of their own. After being found guilty of bank fraud and other financial crimes, the couple was slapped with respective prison sentences of seven and 12 years. On her "Unlocked" podcast, the couple's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, revealed that she would have custody of Chloe while her parents were in jail, but Johnson told TMZ that she was fighting to get her biological daughter back. Now, another member of the Chrisley clan, Lindsie Chrisley, is sharing her thoughts on Chloe's future.