Crisis Management Expert's Tip For Meghan And Harry To Capitalize On Media Frenzy - Exclusive

Depending on what side of the Atlantic you live on, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are either in the middle of a horrendous public relations downfall or basking in the best PR a member of the royal family has enjoyed since Princess Diana's wedding. With the long-awaited release of their Netflix docuseries, all eyes are once again on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

British royal experts have condemned Harry and Meghan for making the series, with one telling Metro U.K., "I think so far we have seen that this series is nothing but an opportunity for them to make a lot of money and to boost their brand, but there is also a strong element of revenge to this." Meanwhile, American royal expert Kinsey Schofield has said to Marie Claire that the couple actually wanted the Netflix series to be less confrontational than it wound up being. "The Sussexes feel like the docuseries leans too much into the drama and victimhood — more than they had anticipated."

Amidst all this confusion, Nicki Swift asked crisis management expert Eden Gillott of Gillott Communications for her read on the public relations landscape for the California-based royals. "As someone who's represented royalty, I know firsthand what it means to go up against a family with incredible control and power," Gillott tells Nicki Swift. "The stakes are incredibly high when you try to beat someone at their own game, and The Royal Family is the Queen of Image Control."