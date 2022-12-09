Kourtney Kardashian Gets Her Energy Back Following Grueling IVF Journey

Kourtney Kardashian's IVF story didn't have a happy ending. "The Kardashians" star hoped that she and her husband, Blink-182 member Travis Barker, could expand their family using the in vitro fertilization process, but in a September interview with WSJ Magazine, the mother of three revealed that she had decided to halt her fertility treatments. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she stated.

A month later, the 43-year-old reality star explained that her own online research into getting pregnant over age 40 is what led her to try in vitro fertilization. On the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, she revealed that she kept seeing recommendations for women in her age group to start IVF as soon as possible, saying, "I felt a little bit pushed." But the process took a toll on Kardashian both physically and mentally. Her IVF journey was filmed for her Hulu reality series "The Kardashians," and she didn't sugarcoat her experience. "I just feel a little bit off and not like myself. Super moody and hormonal, like I am a lunatic half the time," she said, per the Mirror. She also told podcast host Amanda Hirsch that her fertility medication severely sapped her energy.

It's taken a long time for Kardashian to finally start feeling like her old self again, but now she's building her depleted energy levels back up and sharing an inspirational message with other women in the same boat.