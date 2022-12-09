The Reason Ryan Reynolds Just Mingled With King Charles And Queen Camilla

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney started planting roots in the U.K. when they purchased the Wrexham Association Football Club — a formerly great team that had been relegated to the minors. The Hollywood A-listers were not interested in being silent owners, and wanted to feel a connection to not only Wrexham AFC, but the community. "You realize they're normal people who got rich, rather than being rich people," a fan told ESPN in August while attending a game in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey as a nod to McElhenney. "There is a version of the story where we are villains," the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star said. "F*** that," Reynolds responded in regards to buying the team.

The "Deadpool" star and McElhenney made an immediate impact to the club by injecting money into player salaries and resources. Plus, they starred in the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham" based on their first two seasons with the team. "Rob and Ryan have worked hard to put things in place to take the club forward for years to come," the team's manager, Phil Parkinson told Insider in August. "Credit to them because they've been great with the lads and myself," Parkinson added.

Although he had ingratiated himself within the small U.K. community, Reynolds had previously shown he was unafraid to crack jokes when discussing the royals. Which made it semi-surprising that the "Red Notice" star was able to gain an audience with King Charles III and Camilla, queen consort.