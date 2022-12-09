Gayle King Reveals Says She Was Passed On For The View Over This Co-Host

You know you can always count on Andy Cohen to get the real tea from celebs. Case in point: The December 8 After Show episode of "Watch What Happens Live," with "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King as a guest. King was asked by a fan calling in to confirm a rumor that she lost a spot on "The View" to one of the daytime talk show's current cohosts.

Apparently not seeing any need to hedge, King responded immediately, "I do think it was true." She added, "You know how I knew I wasn't getting it? Cindy Adams, who is a gossip columnist here in the city ... she wrote a column that said, 'Gayle King is in the running' — because I had done the show a couple of times — 'Gayle King is in the running for a slot on The View,' and she said, 'Trust me kiddies, that will never happen.'"

But why would King believe the columnist? And who was she supposedly up against?