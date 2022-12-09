One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince Details Her Husband's Tragic Death Like Never Before

After months of silence, Bevin Prince opened up about her husband, William Friend, and his shocking death in an interview with "Good Morning America." When reflecting on the tragic day, Prince said that they were enjoying their summer weekend with her family amidst "60 some boats" before a storm showed up. "We look up, and we can see the storm in a distance, but we've been there so many times, and there was no urgency for anyone to get off the water," she explained.

Prince then opened up about her husband's ominous final words which ironically had to do with lightning. "Right before it hit him, he lit a cigar, and he looked at my father and he said, 'If we get struck by lightning, Mike, this is where I want to be,' and then it happened," she said. After suffering his fatal injury, an on site army veteran and nurse attempted to revive him but to no avail. Towards the end of her interview, Prince said the incident was "larger than [her]." "Knowing that all the resources were there to potentially save him, I have to believe that something bigger, beyond me, was calling him," she explained.

Fortunately, Prince has tapped into her late husband's optimism and passion for life by continuing their joint fitness venture, Recess by Bevin Prince. The company has also created a memorial fund for the beloved figure — which has raised over $95,000 so far.