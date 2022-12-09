The Tragic Death Of Parks And Recreation Star Helen Slayton-Hughes

Beloved actor Helen Slayton-Hughes has died at the age of 92. The news was initially confirmed by the beloved actor's family on Facebook. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," they wrote (via People). "Her pain has ended, but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work." While the actor's family refrained from mentioning the cause of her death, they did upload a heartfelt video that featured an array of memorable moments from Slayton-Hughes' life. "To our beloved Helen ... you always made us laugh. You inspired us all by living your dream until the end," the video stated. "We know the laughter will continue wherever you are."

As the video suggested, Hughes was dedicated to her craft as an actor, as she had been cast in over 60 productions, per IMDb. Across her expansive career, she has starred in TV shows and movies like "The West Wing," "He's All That," "Desperate Housewives," and more. However, her most notable role was on NBC's hit series "Parks and Recreation" as the hilarious stenographer Ethel Beavers. Following the announcement of Slayton-Hughes' death, tributes have started to roll in for the beloved actor.