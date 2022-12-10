Becky G Accepts Marriage Proposal From FC Dallas Star Sebastian Lletget

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget have been going strong since they first met in 2016. The singer revealed in an interview with 96.3 LA that the two were introduced by Becky's "Power Rangers" co-star Naomi Scott. At the time, the singer wasn't ready to be in a relationship, but after seeing a video of him, she was smitten. "It kind of all led to that. He came out of nowhere," she shared.

A year later, Becky shared details of their first meeting in an Instagram post. "On our first date we talked about everything under the moon...literally. I remember specifically stuffing my face with sushi and talking about our dreams, goals and visions for where we see ourselves... everything we talked about on that date we are now doing or working towards," she gushed about Lletget.

The soccer star penned his own tribute to her on their one-year anniversary. "I'm convinced we were meant for this. The last 12 months we spent together, have been one of the best times of my life. I'm in love with you. I will not stop loving you. Happy 1 year amor," he shared on Instagram. Just when they couldn't get any cuter, the happy couple shared another touching announcement with their fans.