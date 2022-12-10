Becky G Accepts Marriage Proposal From FC Dallas Star Sebastian Lletget
Becky G and Sebastian Lletget have been going strong since they first met in 2016. The singer revealed in an interview with 96.3 LA that the two were introduced by Becky's "Power Rangers" co-star Naomi Scott. At the time, the singer wasn't ready to be in a relationship, but after seeing a video of him, she was smitten. "It kind of all led to that. He came out of nowhere," she shared.
A year later, Becky shared details of their first meeting in an Instagram post. "On our first date we talked about everything under the moon...literally. I remember specifically stuffing my face with sushi and talking about our dreams, goals and visions for where we see ourselves... everything we talked about on that date we are now doing or working towards," she gushed about Lletget.
The soccer star penned his own tribute to her on their one-year anniversary. "I'm convinced we were meant for this. The last 12 months we spent together, have been one of the best times of my life. I'm in love with you. I will not stop loving you. Happy 1 year amor," he shared on Instagram. Just when they couldn't get any cuter, the happy couple shared another touching announcement with their fans.
Becky G shows off stunning rock
Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Becky G and Sebastian Lletget. On December 9, the couple shared on Instagram a snap of the soccer star on one knee holding an engagement ring in a jewelry box. "Our spot forever," Becky G wrote. Other photos showed the couple hugging and the singer proudly showing off a stunning diamond ring. Naomi Scott replied, "My people," with a bunch of red heart emojis.
Becky's family is sure to be thrilled with the happy news. In 2021, she told People that Lletget, who's Argentinian American, is able to connect with her Mexican family through their Latinx culture. "It's just a different connection, I think, when someone does relate to your culture," she shared. Becky then added, "He's an honorary Mexican at this point. He really is. He's totally embraced by my family, for sure."
In October, Becky told People, "I'm so proud of the fact that he's my best friend. We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that. And you can't really force things. But recently things have really been aligning." It seems as if the pop star just knew something big was on the horizon for her and her new fiancé.