Selena Gomez Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who They Think Is Her Worst Ex - Exclusive Survey
Selena Gomez's romantic history is decorated with the names of famous A-listers. After all, her decade-long, on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber not only gave tabloids fodder for years, but also inspired some of her greatest hits. Gomez's first single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the empowering ballad "Lose You to Love Me" seemingly referenced Bieber romancing his current wife, Hailey Bieber, two months after their 2018 split, per Cheatsheet. As for Bieber, it is widely rumored that his hit 2015 single, "Sorry," is a public apology to Gomez, so much so that its songwriter warned Gomez about its release, per Teen Vogue.
Bieber wasn't Gomez's only storied relationship. In addition to a heavily photographed, whirlwind courtship, Gomez and The Weeknd apparently left some complicated feelings unaddressed after their October 2017 split. According to Cosmopolitan, the "Blinding Lights" crooner even registered a song titled "Like Selena" in 2020. Although that track never came to be, The Weeknd did sing, "Now I know relationship's my enemy / So stay away from me" in a 2018 single released shortly after their breakup.
Such is the perils of pop stars dating other pop stars. After all, before Bieber and The Weeknd, Gomez was once embroiled in a much-discussed rumored love triangle with Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus. Given how protective Selenators are of the "Rare" singer, Nicki Swift surveyed 587 of her fans to find out which of these famous exes is her worst.
Selena Gomez's fans aren't fond of the Jelena era
The Selenators have spoken — according to 587 fans we surveyed, Justin Bieber was deemed Selena Gomez's "worst ex." 284 (48.38%) fans disapproved of her relationship with Bieber the most. The result is hardly surprising, as Gomez called their breakup "the best thing that ever happened" to her in her Apple TV+ documentary, "My Mind and Me," via Buzzfeed News.
The Weeknd came second-place in the poll, although he lagged far behind Bieber with 117 (19.93%) votes. Even far fewer voted for her third "worst ex" — Nick Jonas — who garnered only 64, or 10.90%, of fan votes. Although Gomez and fellow Jonas ex, Miley Cyrus, seemingly feuded over the "Jealous" singer for years past either relationship, per J-14, the two eventually made up, with Jonas staying friendly with both. Not far behind Jonas is Zedd, whom Gomez briefly dated in 2015. With Zedd earning 63 (10.73%) votes, the German-born DJ told Billboard in 2017 that despite their amicable breakup, he found himself frustrated by the paparazzi attention throughout their relationship. "I had no idea how much that would change my life," he shared at the time.
Bringing up the rear is Taylor Lautner, for whom 59 (10.05%) respondents voted. Lautner and Gomez's late-aughts romance was brief, but in Gomez's own words, "so happy" while it lasted. As she told Seventeen mag in 2009, per Us Weekly, "You probably see it in the pictures! I'm smiling so big."