Selena Gomez Fans Tell Nicki Swift Who They Think Is Her Worst Ex - Exclusive Survey

Selena Gomez's romantic history is decorated with the names of famous A-listers. After all, her decade-long, on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber not only gave tabloids fodder for years, but also inspired some of her greatest hits. Gomez's first single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the empowering ballad "Lose You to Love Me" seemingly referenced Bieber romancing his current wife, Hailey Bieber, two months after their 2018 split, per Cheatsheet. As for Bieber, it is widely rumored that his hit 2015 single, "Sorry," is a public apology to Gomez, so much so that its songwriter warned Gomez about its release, per Teen Vogue.

Bieber wasn't Gomez's only storied relationship. In addition to a heavily photographed, whirlwind courtship, Gomez and The Weeknd apparently left some complicated feelings unaddressed after their October 2017 split. According to Cosmopolitan, the "Blinding Lights" crooner even registered a song titled "Like Selena" in 2020. Although that track never came to be, The Weeknd did sing, "Now I know relationship's my enemy / So stay away from me" in a 2018 single released shortly after their breakup.

Such is the perils of pop stars dating other pop stars. After all, before Bieber and The Weeknd, Gomez was once embroiled in a much-discussed rumored love triangle with Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus. Given how protective Selenators are of the "Rare" singer, Nicki Swift surveyed 587 of her fans to find out which of these famous exes is her worst.