How Justin Bieber Reportedly Feels About Hailey's Photo-Op With Selena Gomez
It seems like every generation needs a fictionalized Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie-Jennifer Aniston love triangle and this one is no different. For years there have been reports suggesting some unfinished business between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, even though they officially broke things off in March 2018, according to People.
Justin reportedly began dating his current wife Hailey Bieber shortly after their split. Back on September 27, Hailey decided to take matters into her own hands by addressing the one burning question everyone has had about her relationship with Justin: and that's whether or not she "stole" him from his ex Gomez. During the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Hailey clarified that the two began dating after Justin's break up from Gomez, but also said that their split was "the best thing that could have happened for him."
And while some would think that Hailey's comments would ruffle some feathers, that wasn't the case at all. Instead, Gomez's run-in with Hailey had fans in a total meltdown, just because they never expected to see the two of them take a photo together, let alone look so comfortable in each other's presence. And now it seems like Justin has some thoughts about the matter, too.
Justin Bieber is happy that everyone has moved on from the past
According to E! News, Justin Bieber can consider himself to be a very lucky man because it's not very often that you see both your ex Selena Gomez and your wife Hailey Bieber in the same photo, let alone in the same room together. One source close to the situation told the outlet that Justin "is very happy that Hailey and Selena can be cordial in public and put the past behind them." The insider added, "It's a relief that they can be in public together and show that there is truly no bad blood."
For Hailey, it has to be a huge relief too, seeing how she's spent a lot of her time shutting down other rumors about her marriage to Justin. Plus, they've got other things to worry about, including Justin's health scare from earlier this year. With Hailey and Gomez now proving to the world that it is possible to become friends with your husband's ex-girlfriend, one can only wonder why Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie didn't do the same years ago. That certainly would have cleared up the truth about their relationship, right?