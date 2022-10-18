How Justin Bieber Reportedly Feels About Hailey's Photo-Op With Selena Gomez

It seems like every generation needs a fictionalized Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie-Jennifer Aniston love triangle and this one is no different. For years there have been reports suggesting some unfinished business between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, even though they officially broke things off in March 2018, according to People.

Justin reportedly began dating his current wife Hailey Bieber shortly after their split. Back on September 27, Hailey decided to take matters into her own hands by addressing the one burning question everyone has had about her relationship with Justin: and that's whether or not she "stole" him from his ex Gomez. During the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Hailey clarified that the two began dating after Justin's break up from Gomez, but also said that their split was "the best thing that could have happened for him."

And while some would think that Hailey's comments would ruffle some feathers, that wasn't the case at all. Instead, Gomez's run-in with Hailey had fans in a total meltdown, just because they never expected to see the two of them take a photo together, let alone look so comfortable in each other's presence. And now it seems like Justin has some thoughts about the matter, too.