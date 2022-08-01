Justin Bieber Makes Big Comeback After His Health Scare

There's no doubt that 2022 has been a rough year for Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. As many fans know, the singer announced he was battling a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. An Instagram video showed the singer's facial paralysis from the disease. "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Justin explained to his millions of followers. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

For those who have not heard of the condition, the Mayo Clinic explains Ramsay Hunt "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," adding that it "can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear." Obviously, due to the singer's poor health, Justin was forced to postpone the remainder of his U.S. shows, which was a huge bummer for fans who had been eagerly awaiting the concerts. "In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and July will be postponed," a statement from his tour page read. Some fans commented on the post to wish the singer well, while others expressed their frustration.

Luckily, Bieber bounced back and is giving his fans something to cheer about.