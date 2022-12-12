Lindsie Chrisley Candidly Discusses Her Emotions Leading Up To Todd And Julie's Prison Sentencing

Lindsie Chrisley has again opened up about her feelings toward her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentencing. On November 22, 2022, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars received their sentences after getting convicted of tax and fraud-related crimes. Todd was slapped with a 12-year prison sentence, while Julie received seven years. Per The New York Times, the couple is also expected to pay restitution, but the final amount is yet to be determined.

The Chrisley kids issued their respective statements almost immediately after the sentencing, but the eldest of the bunch, Lindsie Chrisley, notably laying low. It wasn't until a few days later that she finally broke her silence, sharing with Hollywood Life how "heartbroken" she was over the entire ordeal. Unlike her siblings, she took her time to reconcile her feelings, telling the outlet that she needed to "take a step back" before airing her side to the world. In a statement also shared on her "Coffee Convos" podcast, Lindsie said that this trying time has been "extremely hard." She also reminded the public that even though their business is out in the open, the Chrisleys are a "real family" going through "real and raw emotions."

Following her initial statement, Lindsie explained in detail what waiting for her parents' sentencing was like for her.