Betty White's Former Home Is No Longer Standing

We have some sad news for fans of the late Betty White, as her house is sadly no more. White died on New Year's Eve 2021, mere weeks before her 100th birthday, with CBS News confirming the beloved actor passed away in her sleep as a result of a stroke she'd sadly experienced on Christmas Day a few days prior. White died in her own home, located in Brentwood, California.

There's been much speculation since White's death about what would happen to her stunning home, where the star spent almost all of her time in her final years. White locked down at the property when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, though it was reported there was another place not too far away that she really called home. "She never wanted to leave her home in Carmel, but was forced to for at-home care. Los Angeles was more accessible," a source explained to New York Post in December 2021, claiming White would have liked to have remained in her other California home less than an hour's drive away, which she once shared with her late husband, Allen Ludden, who died in 1981. "If she had it her way, Betty would've lived and died in that home [in Carmel]. It's the home she shared with her husband, it's where she felt more comfortable."

But now we know a little bit more about what became of her Brentwood pad, as White's team shared a bittersweet update on the property.