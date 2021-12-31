Betty White's Thoughts On Turning 100 Are Even More Heartbreaking Now

2021 is truly ending on a sad note, as the legendary comic actor, Betty White, died on New Year's Eve at the age of 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. In a statement to People, the actor's agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, said of her death, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much." He continued, "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

White had an iconic film career, starting with roles in "Life with Elizabeth" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Later on, she would play the St. Olaf-native Rose in "Golden Girls," which would be one of her most memorable roles.

The news comes just three days after People published a cover story on White about her upcoming milestone birthday. Given her death, her comments to the magazine are now truly heartbreaking.