Gisele Bündchen Dazzles At First Solo Appearance Following Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce in late October, but the former power couple had seemingly grown apart long before that. In November, reports surfaced that Bündchen had been planning her post-divorce independence for a while. According to the New York Post, the 42-year-old supermodel used an LLC to purchase herself a Surfside, Florida, property on February 28 — two weeks before Brady un-retired from the NFL. According to records seen by the Post, Bündchen spent all of this past summer secretly remodeling the $1.25 million house.

Romantically, rumors have it that Bündchen moved on in that department, as well. On November 12, she was spotted dining in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, per Page Six, with her and Brady's two children tagging along. Running his academy, Valente Brothers, with siblings Pedro and Gui Valente, Joaquim has even taught the model the Brazilian martial art, per a February Instagram video shared by Bündchen.

Continuing her bold march into the next chapter of her life, Bündchen just made her first red carpet appearance since the divorce and it was, unsurprisingly, a head-turner.