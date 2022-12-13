Savannah Chrisley Expresses Guilt In The Wake Of Her Parents' Prison Sentencing

Savannah Chrisley's family used the appearance of being affluent to find fame, but after the facade was lifted in a courtroom, her life was forever changed.

When Savannah's father, "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch Todd Chrisley, went on trial for tax evasion and bank fraud, his talent for laying on the Southern charm with a dollop of his signature sauciness couldn't save him; he was sentenced to 12 long years in prison, per CBS News. "Chrisley Knows Best" and their other reality series, "Growing Up Chrisley," were both canceled, according to Page Six.

For her role in their financial schemes, Todd's wife, Julie Chrisley, received a shorter, but still substantial, seven-year jail sentence, per CBS News. While the couple will appeal their prison sentences, they still had to make plans for what would happen to their kids if they were found guilty. On her "Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley" podcast, Savannah revealed she'll have custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson Chrisley, and Todd and Julie's 10-year-old granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, who was legally adopted by the couple, per People. In an emotional Instagram post, Savannah vowed to keep fighting on behalf of her parents, but she's been struggling with feelings of hopelessness, grief, and a type of guilt unique to her situation.