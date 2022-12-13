Savannah Chrisley Expresses Guilt In The Wake Of Her Parents' Prison Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley's family used the appearance of being affluent to find fame, but after the facade was lifted in a courtroom, her life was forever changed.
When Savannah's father, "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch Todd Chrisley, went on trial for tax evasion and bank fraud, his talent for laying on the Southern charm with a dollop of his signature sauciness couldn't save him; he was sentenced to 12 long years in prison, per CBS News. "Chrisley Knows Best" and their other reality series, "Growing Up Chrisley," were both canceled, according to Page Six.
For her role in their financial schemes, Todd's wife, Julie Chrisley, received a shorter, but still substantial, seven-year jail sentence, per CBS News. While the couple will appeal their prison sentences, they still had to make plans for what would happen to their kids if they were found guilty. On her "Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley" podcast, Savannah revealed she'll have custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson Chrisley, and Todd and Julie's 10-year-old granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, who was legally adopted by the couple, per People. In an emotional Instagram post, Savannah vowed to keep fighting on behalf of her parents, but she's been struggling with feelings of hopelessness, grief, and a type of guilt unique to her situation.
Savannah Chrisley feels bad about trying to live her life
On the December 12 episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, Savannah Chrisley was able to laugh and make light of her parents' misfortune while she and her guest, "Very Cavallari" star Justin Anderson, were discussing "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Long cracked a joke about cast member Jen Shah, who also faces a lengthy prison sentence. In July 2022, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, per Us Weekly. "I've seen Jen Shah and Chrisley way too many times together in the media recently," Savannah said.
But the interview took a more serious turn later when Savannah discussed her feelings about her parents being locked up. "The way that I've described it to everyone is, you're grieving the loss of people that are still alive," she said. But it's not just Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's absence that she finds so distressing. According to Savannah, it's been challenging to resume her daily activities as if nothing is wrong. "There's part of me that feels so much guilt for, like, continuing on with my life," she confessed.
Savannah added that it's also been hard for her to deal with everyone sharing their opinions about the custody situation with Chloe Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley. On Instagram, she pleaded with critics to cut her some slack, writing, "Please be kind. This life is so cruel, and we're all doing the best we can."