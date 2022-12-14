Aaron Carter's Friend Makes Troubling Claims About His Behavior Before His Death

O-Town boy band member Erik-Michael Estrada claims that Aaron Carter had "distanced himself from everyone" before his untimely death.

"The sad part is with Aaron is that he had been gone for quite some time, right? Like, even though he was still here, he wasn't," Estrada divulged during the December 14 episode of the "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast about his longtime pal and fellow boy bander's behavior. "He made it very clear that he didn't want anything to do with a lot of people who really cared about him," he revealed. "But he had demons, and he had issues that he was dealing with, and maybe some trauma, and obviously some mental illness," Estrada added. "And when you meet someone like that ... there were moments where you felt really distant from him. And those were sad."

But now, Estrada is bound and determined to help others struggling with mental illness. "I'm gonna do anything that I can to help bring awareness to mental illness," he vowed. One way Estrada plans to do that is by appearing at a charity concert, "Songs for Tomorrow," that is set to take place on January 18. Per Page Six, proceeds of the event will go to On Our Sleeves, an organization dedicated to de-stigmatize children's mental health issues. "The idea that I get a chance to be part of that benefit... I'm honored," he declared.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.