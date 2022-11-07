New Details About Aaron Carter's Tragic Death Have Come To Light
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
On November 5, 2022, former child star Aaron Carter was found dead at 34 years old. According to TMZ, the "I Want Candy" star's housekeeper discovered Carter's unconscious body in a bathtub and rushed to call the police. In an audio clip obtained by the outlet, the unidentified female staffer is heard yelling frantically as she attempts to communicate with a police dispatcher. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers suggested that there was no foul play involved with the singer's death, despite the presence of homicide detectives on the scene.
Carter's older brother, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, has since posted a touching tribute in honor of his younger sibling, who he had a "complicated relationship" with. "My heart is broken," Nick wrote on Instagram. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded." The boy band member went on to suggest that his brother's mental health struggles and substance abuse problems may have contributed to his untimely death.
Now, additional details are emerging about the "Supercross" actor's death, and the news is even more saddening.
Aaron Carter had prescription pills and compressed air in his home
Additional details have begun to emerge about the former pop star, Aaron Carter's death. Hollywood Life reports that the singer was optimistic about his role as a father, having welcomed his son, Prince, in December 2021 and had spoken to his publicist hours before he died. "He was so full of hope in recent weeks," the insider said. Adding, "Aaron really did want to recover and he was trying so hard these past couple of weeks. This is so beyond tragic." The outlet also obtained an initial coroner's report which listed Carter's cause of death as "deferred." The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has since requested further investigation into the pop star's demise and will make a final determination once additional testing is complete.
Furthermore, law enforcement officials revealed to TMZ that they discovered an alarming array of items in Carter's possession. Per the outlet, there were several cans of compressed air throughout Carter's home, as well as prescription pills. Officials also provided an initial timeline of the "Go Jimmy Jimmy" singer's death. According to the publication, police performed a welfare check on Carter on November 4. Carter was alive at the time of the welfare check but was discovered unconscious the next day. Law enforcement insiders suggested that the singer may have been dead for some time, due to the foul smell that was in the home.