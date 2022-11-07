New Details About Aaron Carter's Tragic Death Have Come To Light

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

On November 5, 2022, former child star Aaron Carter was found dead at 34 years old. According to TMZ, the "I Want Candy" star's housekeeper discovered Carter's unconscious body in a bathtub and rushed to call the police. In an audio clip obtained by the outlet, the unidentified female staffer is heard yelling frantically as she attempts to communicate with a police dispatcher. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers suggested that there was no foul play involved with the singer's death, despite the presence of homicide detectives on the scene.

Carter's older brother, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, has since posted a touching tribute in honor of his younger sibling, who he had a "complicated relationship" with. "My heart is broken," Nick wrote on Instagram. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded." The boy band member went on to suggest that his brother's mental health struggles and substance abuse problems may have contributed to his untimely death.

Now, additional details are emerging about the "Supercross" actor's death, and the news is even more saddening.