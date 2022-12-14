Which Love Is Blind Split Shocked You The Most? - Exclusive Survey

Over the years, many reality shows, such as "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette" and "Love Island," have centered on romantic hopefuls finding their better half. However, Netflix's "Love Is Blind," which first premiered in 2020, breathed fresh life into the genre when it forced cast members to acquaint themselves sight unseen. "I've met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with; I've never seen her before" said a contestant during the trailer. While the premise is sweet, and viewers have fallen in love with watching strangers fall in love over shared interests, viewpoints, and experiences, the eventual reveals can either cement the burgeoning bond, or lead to a very awkward split.

Despite the risky setup, several of the pairings have found their spouses from the show. And many of them are still together! For example, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, who wed at the close of Season 1, have been together for years and recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary (via People). Likewise, Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton, who met on Season 1, also crossed the four-year threshold, according to Essence. Unfortunately, several "Love Is Blind" couples have crashed and burned.

To gauge which breakup was the most impactful, we asked Nicki Swift's readers to cast their vote on which split shocked them the most.