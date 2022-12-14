We Now Know Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl's Official Cause Of Death

Grant Wahl, the esteemed soccer journalist, was in Lusail Stadium in Qatar when he suddenly died on December 10, per AP News. The former Sports Illustrated writer was covering the match between Argentina and the Netherlands when he collapsed in his seat. Fellow reporters called for help and the paramedics came. Wahl was taken to a local hospital but sadly did not make it. At the time, his cause of death was not revealed.

Following his death, Wahl's brother, Eric Wahl, took to Instagram to announce that he thought the soccer journalist had been killed, via Fox News. "I am gay. I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed, and I'm just begging for any help," he pleaded to the public.

Eric later went back on his theory and tweeted, "The family will release a statement as to cause of death soon. I no longer suspect foul play." Days later, it is now clear what caused Wahl's death.