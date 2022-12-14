Stephen 'tWitch' Boss And His Wife Allison Holker Reportedly Had Major Life Plans Before His Death
The following article includes discussion of suicide.
News of the sudden death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss only becomes more tragic when you learn of the major life plans the dancer and DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" reportedly had with his wife, Allison Holker.
Boss first came to national attention on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008, where he placed second, according to Page Six. However, he was best known as DeGeneres's on-stage house DJ. Per Page Six, Boss started DJing the show in 2014, continuing until it ended in 2022. Boss was such a hit that he was even promoted to the show's executive producer in 2020.
TMZ reported on December 14 that Boss had died by apparent suicide. Holker told the outlet in a statement, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt." Holker's statement is now even more poignant after finding out the plans Boss had before his death.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker were planning for more children
At the time of his death at age 40, per Page Six, Stephen "tWitch" Boss shared three children with wife Allison Holker — 14-year-old daughter Weslie, 6-year-old son Maddox, and 3-year-old daughter Zaia — and the couple were apparently seriously discussing adding more kids to their family. "I think we would love to start trying for another one," Holker said on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on November 17. Boss added, "We really do [miss it]. I love the little babies. I love 'em."
Boss's sudden death came only a few weeks after this interview, and only three days after the couple's ninth wedding anniversary. "I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day," Holker wrote in her Instagram tribute. "Saying YES to [Boss] has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted!"
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).