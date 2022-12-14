Stephen 'tWitch' Boss And His Wife Allison Holker Reportedly Had Major Life Plans Before His Death

The following article includes discussion of suicide.

News of the sudden death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss only becomes more tragic when you learn of the major life plans the dancer and DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" reportedly had with his wife, Allison Holker.

Boss first came to national attention on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008, where he placed second, according to Page Six. However, he was best known as DeGeneres's on-stage house DJ. Per Page Six, Boss started DJing the show in 2014, continuing until it ended in 2022. Boss was such a hit that he was even promoted to the show's executive producer in 2020.

TMZ reported on December 14 that Boss had died by apparent suicide. Holker told the outlet in a statement, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt." Holker's statement is now even more poignant after finding out the plans Boss had before his death.