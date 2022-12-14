Allison Holker Voices Heart-Wrenching Goodbye To Her Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Tragedy struck when Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide on December 14, 2022, per TMZ. Boss was a bright light to many and was known for his incredible dance moves and DJing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Friends, family, and fans were shocked and heartbroken by the news. In an outpour of love and support, they began to post tributes on social media in honor of Boss.
Emmanuel Acho, writer and former guest on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," posted a video on Twitter of him and Boss laughing about their dance moves. Acho wrote, "You'll be missed by brother. You'll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me. Stephen "tWitch" gone way too soon. RIP tWitch." DJ Pauly D also shared a post on Twitter in honor of Boss' passing. He wrote, "Damn this is sad news. Sending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends. RIP TWITCH."
Those who worked with Boss on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" also showed their admiration for him in touching posts. Former producer, Andy Lassner, shared his tribute with a photo of him, Boss, and Degeneres smiling with the caption, "Rest, my friend." All posts honoring the dancer were absolutely heartfelt and filled with emotion. But, none knew Boss as well as his wife, Allison Holker. Holker confirmed the news of Boss' passing in a heart-wrenching statement.
Allison Holker wants to honor Stephen tWitch Boss's memory
Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss had a love like no other. Both dancers met on "So You Think You Can Dance" and had been together for 12 years, per People. They welcomed three children into their lives and continued to love one another as each year passed. When news broke that Boss had passed away, Holker decided to release an emotional statement in honor of her husband and the love she has for him, per People.
Holker began by sharing, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she continued, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." Holker recognizes the "legacy" the DJ has left on the world and knows his positive light will continue. She said, "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
In a final goodbye, Holker ended her tribute in a truly touching way by talking directly to Boss. She said, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).