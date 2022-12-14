Allison Holker Voices Heart-Wrenching Goodbye To Her Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss had a love like no other. Both dancers met on "So You Think You Can Dance" and had been together for 12 years, per People. They welcomed three children into their lives and continued to love one another as each year passed. When news broke that Boss had passed away, Holker decided to release an emotional statement in honor of her husband and the love she has for him, per People.

Holker began by sharing, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she continued, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." Holker recognizes the "legacy" the DJ has left on the world and knows his positive light will continue. She said, "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

In a final goodbye, Holker ended her tribute in a truly touching way by talking directly to Boss. She said, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.