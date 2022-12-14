Billy McFarland Has Big Career Plans After Disastrous Fyre Festival

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is wasting no time getting back into the event planning business. In 2017, festival enthusiasts travelled to the Great Exuma island in the Bahamas for the infamous Fyre Festival. Before the event took place, which was founded by McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, attendees were promised "the best in food, art, music, and adventure" in a promotional video — which featured high profile models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid as sponsors. Alongside its glamorous and exclusive environment, various music artists were also scheduled to perform, including Pusha T, John Legend, Big Sean, and Migos, per People.

However, promises of extravagant accommodations and "two transformative weekends" were quickly shot down by patrons –– who flooded social media with horrifying stories of destroyed tents and lack of food and water. "Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. [Barely] any food or water or security or electricity," one attendee tweeted. In the days following the festival's cancellation, McFarland and his collaborators soon found themselves in hot water, not only with the public but also with authorities.

Due to the former Fyre Media CEO's shady business practices with investors, he was convicted on two counts of wire fraud in 2018 and was later sentenced to six years in prison, per CNN. However despite the failure of Fyre Festival and its subsequent legal consequences, McFarland has recently revealed that he's just getting started in the festival business.