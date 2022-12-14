Motel Staff Sheds Light On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Behavior Before His Tragic Death
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
In deeply upsetting news, Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, at age 40. Boss started working as the in-house DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014 and served as a co-executive producer from 2020 until the show ended in 2022, per People.
Boss' wife, Allison Holker, expressed concern to the LAPD on December 13 that Boss had left their home without his car, per TMZ. According to Holker, this was highly uncharacteristic of her husband. A short while later, paramedics responding to an emergency at a Los Angeles hotel found Boss there, pronouncing him dead on the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner would later confirm the cause of death as suicide, adding that there were "no signs of foul play" and that the case was officially closed, per Us Weekly.
The DJ's suicide was shocking for fans and loved ones alike, as Boss was known for his ever-positive demeanor. In an Instagram tribute to her late friend, Ellen DeGeneres remembered Boss as "pure love and light." Holker, in confirming Boss' death to the press, stated that her husband "lit up every room he stepped into." As we learn more about the lead-up to Boss' untimely and tragic end, motel employees who last saw the DJ alive recall his behavior in his last moments.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss showed no signs of distress the day before his death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss was reportedly not "visibly upset" when he checked into the motel at which he died by suicide. Employees at the Oak Tree Inn, which is only one mile from Boss' house in Encino, California, told TMZ that he arrived on December 12, requesting a room for one night. It was after Boss missed his checkout time on December 13 when staffers entered his room, discovering him dead in the bathroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Reportedly, no employee at the motel heard the sound of the gun firing. The DJ and dancer had checked in with one small bag — and the motel's manager informed Radar that police confiscated the bag in hopes of finding a possible suicide note.
The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum also showed no signs of distress in his last Instagram post, shared on December 10. Celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary with his wife Allison Holker, Boss captioned a sweet photo carousel of their wedding day pictures by writing, "Happy anniversary, my love @allisonholker #9years." Moreover, Holker herself shared on December 11 a heartwarming video via Instagram of Boss dancing in front of an ornate Christmas tree and presents. "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover," Holker affectionately wrote.
