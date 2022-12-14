Motel Staff Sheds Light On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Behavior Before His Tragic Death

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

In deeply upsetting news, Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, at age 40. Boss started working as the in-house DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014 and served as a co-executive producer from 2020 until the show ended in 2022, per People.

Boss' wife, Allison Holker, expressed concern to the LAPD on December 13 that Boss had left their home without his car, per TMZ. According to Holker, this was highly uncharacteristic of her husband. A short while later, paramedics responding to an emergency at a Los Angeles hotel found Boss there, pronouncing him dead on the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner would later confirm the cause of death as suicide, adding that there were "no signs of foul play" and that the case was officially closed, per Us Weekly.

The DJ's suicide was shocking for fans and loved ones alike, as Boss was known for his ever-positive demeanor. In an Instagram tribute to her late friend, Ellen DeGeneres remembered Boss as "pure love and light." Holker, in confirming Boss' death to the press, stated that her husband "lit up every room he stepped into." As we learn more about the lead-up to Boss' untimely and tragic end, motel employees who last saw the DJ alive recall his behavior in his last moments.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.