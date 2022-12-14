Ellen DeGeneres Is Heartbroken Over Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

This article includes mentions of suicide.

As the finale of "The Ellen Show" was nearing, Ellen DeGeneres put together a surprise tribute video for her former DJ, co-executive producer, and close friend, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. In the video, the talk show host reminisced on the first time she met the dancer. She explained that she was a big fan of "So You Think You Can Dance," and the producers of the dance competition show set her up with tWitch so she could learn a dance to perform. "That was my initial love for him," she said in the video. "We just bonded over learning to dance together."

And before another video montage that was shown, DeGeneres asked her friend, "tWitch, do you want to know my favorite thing that we've added? It's you." The two then exchanged "I love you"s before the video compilation played.

tWitch seemed to enjoy his time working with DeGeneres on "The Ellen Show" as well. "You know, there hasn't been too many gigs where you feel it every day and build a genuine love from front to back," he told E! News. He then mentioned that he loved the audience's energy, and that he was "blessed ... on a daily basis" while he worked on the show. And now that news broke that the dancer died, DeGeneres shared a touching Instagram post.