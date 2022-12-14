Ellen DeGeneres Is Heartbroken Over Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
This article includes mentions of suicide.
As the finale of "The Ellen Show" was nearing, Ellen DeGeneres put together a surprise tribute video for her former DJ, co-executive producer, and close friend, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. In the video, the talk show host reminisced on the first time she met the dancer. She explained that she was a big fan of "So You Think You Can Dance," and the producers of the dance competition show set her up with tWitch so she could learn a dance to perform. "That was my initial love for him," she said in the video. "We just bonded over learning to dance together."
And before another video montage that was shown, DeGeneres asked her friend, "tWitch, do you want to know my favorite thing that we've added? It's you." The two then exchanged "I love you"s before the video compilation played.
tWitch seemed to enjoy his time working with DeGeneres on "The Ellen Show" as well. "You know, there hasn't been too many gigs where you feel it every day and build a genuine love from front to back," he told E! News. He then mentioned that he loved the audience's energy, and that he was "blessed ... on a daily basis" while he worked on the show. And now that news broke that the dancer died, DeGeneres shared a touching Instagram post.
Ellen DeGeneres is 'heartbroken' over the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
According to TMZ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died from suicide. And since the news broke out, there has been an outpouring of love and support for the late dancer. "We will always remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many," FOX Entertainment, 19 Entertainment, and Dick Clark Productions said in a statement. "'tWitch,' we will miss you dearly."
And now, Ellen DeGeneres has spoken out about her close friend's death. "I'm heartbroken," she said in her Instagram caption. She called her former DJ and co-executive producer "pure love and light," and even called him "family." She added, "I will miss him," and encouraged people to keep his wife and children in their thoughts.
The late "Magic Mike XXL" actor previously came to DeGeneres' defense following accusations that the talk show host created a "toxic" environment on her show. "We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," the dancer told Us Weekly. He added that there were still things that needed to be addressed, but "there's been love and there'll continue to be love."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Ellen DeGeneres and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss were by each other's side since 2010
In 2010, Ellen DeGeneres made a surprise appearance in Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' "So You Think You Can Dance" routine for the Season 7 finale. "After he was forced to drop out of the competition, we were contacted by somebody who wanted to pay tribute by recreating that fabulous performance," Cat Deeley said. The host then called DeGeneres a "genuine dance superstar" before the daytime talk show host surprised the audience with her presence.
And in 2013, tWitch started his job as DeGeneres' DJ on "The Ellen Show." After DeGeneres introduced her new DJ, the two danced together and hugged. He then talked about returning to "So You Think You Can Dance" over the summer break and preparing to get married to Allison Holker, all while he was standing behind the DJ booth. In 2020, after the "toxic environment" allegations came out about "The Ellen Show," tWitch was promoted from DJ to co-executive producer. "In that role, he'll obviously have more influence in the programming of the show, [including] guests and music," Variety's Matt Donnelly told Entertainment Tonight. He added that the promotion was a "really good start." And tWitch was excited about these new responsibilities as well.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was loved at The Ellen Show
Once Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was promoted to co-executive producer of "The Ellen Show," he detailed what was in store for him as he tackled the new job. "I have more of a voice," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Not only will I be on camera, but I will also be behind the scenes as well." He then said that he was "excited" for the new season of the show. "We are excited to bring the laughs and the love and that life back," he added.
And it seems that tWitch was loved by everyone at "The Ellen Show," as the show's workers have been posting about the dancer's death. "No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me," Kalen Allen, a commentator on the talk show, said in his emotional Instagram caption, reminiscing on the check-in phone calls he had with tWitch and how the dancer inspired him. "Just keep dancing," he added.
tWitch's co-executive producer, Andy Lassner — aka "Average Andy" — took to Twitter to honor the dancer. "Rest, my friend," he tweeted, alongside a photo of tWitch, DeGeneres, and himself in a car.