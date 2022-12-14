Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking Now

According to TMZ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a famed dancer, DJ, and producer, has died by suicide. Boss's wife, fellow dancer and host Allison Holker, first became concerned when he "left home without his car." Holker then alerted the police, who later found him dead in a hotel room. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement (via People). "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Boss first rose to fame in the late 2000s as a contestant on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance." The 40-year-old appeared on the reality-dance competition show during Season 4, quickly becoming a fan (and judge) favorite. Ultimately, Boss lost his season, coming in second place. However, his future would prove to be bright. Over the next few years, Boss enjoyed a variety of dancing, acting, and hosting gigs before landing a permanent DJ gig on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," per IMDb. Boss worked as DeGeneres' main DJ for the better part of a decade before being promoted to co-executive producer in 2020, according to Variety. Boss leaves behind his wife and three children. And while it's a sad situation all around, Boss's last Instagram post makes things even more heartbreaking.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

