Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking Now
According to TMZ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a famed dancer, DJ, and producer, has died by suicide. Boss's wife, fellow dancer and host Allison Holker, first became concerned when he "left home without his car." Holker then alerted the police, who later found him dead in a hotel room. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement (via People). "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
Boss first rose to fame in the late 2000s as a contestant on Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance." The 40-year-old appeared on the reality-dance competition show during Season 4, quickly becoming a fan (and judge) favorite. Ultimately, Boss lost his season, coming in second place. However, his future would prove to be bright. Over the next few years, Boss enjoyed a variety of dancing, acting, and hosting gigs before landing a permanent DJ gig on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," per IMDb. Boss worked as DeGeneres' main DJ for the better part of a decade before being promoted to co-executive producer in 2020, according to Variety. Boss leaves behind his wife and three children. And while it's a sad situation all around, Boss's last Instagram post makes things even more heartbreaking.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
Stephen tWitch Boss was all smiles on Instagram
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's most recent Instagram post was a collab with his wife Allison Holker. In the post, which originated on Holker's page, the couple was all smiles as they danced in front of a Christmas tree to Alicia Key's "December Back To June." While the video was short, Holker and Boss seemed delighted to be in each other's company as they indulged in their shared love of dance. "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot," wrote Holker on the post, which was uploaded just two days before TMZ reported on Boss's death.
Unfortunately, what was a light-hearted post filled with complimentary comments is now a public shrine for Boss's family, friends, and fans, who are offering their condolences. "Oh my goodness ... my whole heart is with you and your family," wrote Olivia Munn. Sage Asher, on the other hand, wrote, "I'm so sorry!! I love you!" As for Boss's last official Instagram post, he used that to commemorate his and Holker's 9th wedding anniversary. Boss posted three photos of him and Holker posing and dancing in their wedding attire. "Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years," Boss captioned the post, alongside nine heart emojis.
Holker also celebrated their anniversary on Instagram by posting a variety of snapshots from their wedding day. Within the heartfelt caption, Holker shared that "saying yes" to Boss "has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!"
Stephen tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker often danced on Instagram
Stephen "tWitch" Boss often used his Instagram account to showcase his dancing skills — typically alongside his wife, Allison Holker. The weeks leading up to Boss's tragic passing were no different. Roughly one week prior to Boss's death, he and Holker posted another joint video where they promoted their Dicks' Sporting Goods line and encouraged followers to post their own dance in response. Days before, Boss posted a solo dancing video to Instagram, which he captioned, "Moving around a little on a Friday night."
Frequently, the 40-year-old also used Instagram to showcase his beautiful family with Holker, which included their three kids, one of whom was Holker's from a previous relationship. Boss's last post that featured their children came on December 9 in the form of an ad for Dicks' Sporting Goods. Prior to that, he posted a sweet snapshot of their family gathered around the table on Thanksgiving day. "Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life. Sending y'all so much love from our family to yours," he wrote alongside the photo. That same day, Boss also posted another dancing video with Holker, which this time featured a cameo from one of their children. "Also thankful to share grooves with the love of my life @allisonholker," wrote Boss.
Just days before his death, he also honored his grandfather on his birthday. "Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you!" Boss captioned the Instagram photo.