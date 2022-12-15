Jennifer Lopez Is In Hot Water With Fans Over Her Rumored Treatment Of Service Workers

Jennifer Lopez has found herself in some hot water with fans after several social media videos went viral accusing the singer and actor of not exactly being the most thoughtful when it comes to her servers.

Of course, Lopez has been hit with the diva label a few times in her career, something she's spoken out about more than once. Speaking to GQ in 2019, JLo claimed she believed being called a diva was a sexist move, hitting back, "Because I was Latin, and I was a woman, and I was Puerto Rican, and they were not giving me the same pass that they gave everybody else at certain times. It's hard to remember specifics. I wish I could. But honestly, I don't like to harp on the negative or feel sorry for myself." She then added of being hit with the diva stick, "You know, it, it just is what it is."

Well, Lopez may want to cover her eyes and ears for this one, as she's now been accused of some less than stellar behavior by multiple people amid a new viral social media trend that sees celebrities being called out for their apparent antics.