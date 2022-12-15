Ana Cabrera Is Walking Away From CNN
Broadcast journalist Ana Cabrera is sharing big news about a change in her professional life. The CNN anchor began contributing to the news channel in 2013 following reporting for stations such as KMGH-TV 7 News. Cabrera has gone on to cover a variety of breaking news stories on subjects such as politics, COVID-19, and natural disasters, among others, during her nine years with CNN. For her dedication to broadcast journalism, Cabrera was a recipient of the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Award back in 2019.
In a 2017 Refinery29 interview, Cabrera spoke of her devotion to offering the public meaningful information through her work. "I've always looked at this job like a real public service," Cabrera said. "It's something that can make an impact in our communities, our states, and our country." On December 1, Variety reported that there were rumors Cabrera may be deciding to walk away from CNN after nearly a decade with the network, according to three inside sources. The news outlet additionally stated that it was anticipated that Cabrera would be next taking on a role at NBC News. Now, Cabrera is commenting on this message.
Ana Cabrera has revealed that she's leaving CNN to 'explore a new professional chapter'
News anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving her position at CNN behind. The broadcaster shared this news in a statement offered to Variety on December 15. While stating that she is "full of gratitude" to have worked at CNN among a group of colleagues who are "like a family," Cabrera said that the time is right for her to begin a different professional path. "After nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities," Cabrera said. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family."
Variety also noted that it's believed by many that Cabrera's next role will be one at NBCUniversal, possibly anchoring MSNBC's 11 a.m. hour. This has not yet been confirmed, however. On December 15, Cabrera addressed her CNN departure via her Twitter account and announced that her last show will be on December 22. "Goodbyes are hard. Thank you CNN for everything," Cabrera wrote. "I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career, and excited for new opportunities, challenges, and growth to come!"