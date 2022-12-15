Ana Cabrera Is Walking Away From CNN

Broadcast journalist Ana Cabrera is sharing big news about a change in her professional life. The CNN anchor began contributing to the news channel in 2013 following reporting for stations such as KMGH-TV 7 News. Cabrera has gone on to cover a variety of breaking news stories on subjects such as politics, COVID-19, and natural disasters, among others, during her nine years with CNN. For her dedication to broadcast journalism, Cabrera was a recipient of the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Award back in 2019.

In a 2017 Refinery29 interview, Cabrera spoke of her devotion to offering the public meaningful information through her work. "I've always looked at this job like a real public service," Cabrera said. "It's something that can make an impact in our communities, our states, and our country." On December 1, Variety reported that there were rumors Cabrera may be deciding to walk away from CNN after nearly a decade with the network, according to three inside sources. The news outlet additionally stated that it was anticipated that Cabrera would be next taking on a role at NBC News. Now, Cabrera is commenting on this message.