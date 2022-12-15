Tyler Perry Shades The Royal Family After Getting Even Closer To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry go way back. The unlikely friendship started in 2020 when Harry and Meghan fled royal life for North America and landed at Perry's house. Perry put the couple up and provided them with full security detail until they found their own place and organized their own security. This was crucial as Prince Charles had allegedly cut off his youngest son and ceased providing protection for the closely followed couple, per Vanity Fair.

Since then, Perry has become a close friend and outspoken supporter of Meghan and Harry – even as they have faced immense tabloid criticism. "The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them," Perry said during a 2022 appearance on "The Today Show." "What I know about the two of them that I wish the world knew is how much they love [each other]," Perry continued. "These two people love each other, they found each other. Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other."

Perry's support so touched Meghan and Harry that they even asked him to be the godfather of their second child, Lilibet. For his part, Perry has continued to defend the couples. In their Netflix documentary "Harry and Meghan," Perry appeared on screen for an interview and threw major shade at their estranged family.