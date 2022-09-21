Tyler Perry Voices The Touching Reason He Helped Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
What does Tyler Perry have in common with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? Well, a home, for starters. In 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry shocked fans across the globe with a bombshell announcement. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they explained to their followers on their Sussex Royal Instagram page. In their post, the couple shared that they planned to split their time between the United Kingdom and the United States. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they added.
So, the couple packed their bags and famously moved to Los Angeles, where they stayed at Tyler Perry's home. According to The Washington Post, the famous pair lost their royal security detail and feared for their safety, which is why Perry stepped in. He not only lent them their home for three months, but he also let them use his security detail. "We didn't have a plan," Mehgan told Oprah Winfrey, per The Washington Post. She added that Perry's generous gesture "gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do."
Perry is now explaining why he did such a good deed for the pair.
Tyler Perry has nothing but love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
There's no doubt that Tyler Perry is a class act. As many know, the filmmaker offered his home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they moved from across the pond to sunny Los Angeles, California, to begin their new lives in the states. During an appearance on "The Today Show" with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Bush Hager asked the comedian why he allowed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to live in his home. Perry explained that when the pair chose to move to the United States, it "was very difficult" for them. "I wish the world knew how much these two people love each other. They found each other; out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other," he explained. "And the love that they have is really, really moving. And I want to do anything I could to support them." Perry then praised the couple for their sweet romance, noting that if he doesn't have what they have, then he wouldn't "want it."
It's clear that Perry has a soft spot for the royal pair, and on August 5, he took the opportunity to gush over Meghan on her birthday. "I've had a front-row seat in your life for the past few years. I've watched you endure things that would have broken many people," he wrote on Instagram while adding over how proud he was of her. We love this trio!